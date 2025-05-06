E-bikes and scooters found dumped in Genesee River, company says it’s working to remove them

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Someone or some people are throwing the Veo e-bikes and e-scooters into the Genesee River in downtown Rochester.

Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean found at least three bikes over the railing on Broad Street, with one nearly fully submerged. It’s unknown how many are completely underwater.

“I walked along the riverway downtown looking for e-bikes and e-scooters,” said Brean.

The bikes themselves weigh 83 pounds and retail up to $3,500 a bike.

It’s the responsibility of Veo, the company contracted by the City of Rochester, to pull these bikes out. They’re working with the city to figure out the right time and the safe way to go down into the river to fish them out.

I spotted the bikes near the library, the convention center and on the west bank near the Blue Cross Arena.

Joe Bott, Veo Sr. Policy and Partnerships manager, said they want to get the bikes out, but also take steps to eliminate the opportunity that leads to this problem.

“We know this behavior is not done by people who rely on this in their daily lives,” said Bott.

Meaning someone else came along and either did something to it or broke it, dragged it, and then threw it or dumped it somewhere.

David Masur, an advocate for Environment America, says the e-bikes and scooters have batteries with heavy metals like lithium and nickel that are harmful if they leak into the water.

“When someone takes a huge item like this and potentially throws it into the local waterway, you know, I think most people see it as a slap in the face,” said Masur.

Veo doesn’t have a date to get the bikes. They have to coordinate with the dam to slow and lower the water to make it safe. Bott says it’s a problem, but not large-scale, with most of its fleet of 1,200 bikes and scooters intact.

