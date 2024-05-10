Verizon customers in Seneca County having problems with calls, texts

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. — There’ve been more issues for Verizon Wireless customers, this time in Seneca County.

According to the Office of Emergency Management, Verizon customers in Seneca County are having trouble with voice calls and text messaging.

Anyone who has a problem calling 911 should hang up and try redialing, or text 9-1-1. If that doesn’t work, you’ll have to use a landline.

We’re told Verizon in working to fix the problem.

This comes after similar issues for Verizon customers in Monroe and Ontario counties over the weekend.