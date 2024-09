ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Verizon is buying Frontier Communications in a $20 billion deal to boost its fiber network.

Verizon says the deal will shore up its foray into artificial intelligence as well as connected smart devices.

The acquisition is expected to close in about 18 months. It still needs approval from Frontier shareholders.

