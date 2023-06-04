Verona Street Animal Society hosts The Fast & The Furriest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The animal society held the pet festival on Saturday to benefit Rochester Animal Services.

The 17th annual event included 10K and 5K races, a dog walk, and a pet festival to bring awareness of the City’s Animal Services Division; as well as boost pet adoptions, stimulate volunteer recruitment, and raise much needed funds tp support the shelter’s animal care, enrichment, community outreach, and spay/neuter programs.

The event featured live music, a dog playgroup demonstration, an exhibitor tent, food vendors, and activities for children, including face painting and a bounce house. Pet contests were also held.

During the event, pet adoptions were discounted to $20 for dogs and $10 for cats. Free vaccines and microchips were available for dogs. Dog licensing was also available on site.

Rochester Animal Services provided shelter for more than 2,700 cats and dogs in 2022. Stray and surrendered pets are temporarily housed at the shelter, which also serves as a pet lost-and-found resource, pet adoption center and spay neuter clinic. The shelter is open to the public 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, is closed Sundays, and select holidays. For more information on adoptions, spay and neuter, community outreach or volunteering, visit www.rochesteranimalservices.com or email AnimalServices@cityofrochester.gov.