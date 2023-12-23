Local shelter pauses adoptions, canine parvovirus outbreak kills 5 dogs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An outbreak of canine parvovirus has killed five dogs and put a pause on adoptions at Verona Street Animal Society.

The organization posted to their Facebook page Friday saying adoptions are paused from December 20 to January 2. On Saturday, they confirmed five dogs have died from the virus in the shelter.

A spokesperson for the City of Rochester said Verona Street has treated the dogs living with the virus, and they have responded well to the treatment. All the healthy dogs have been removed from the shelter and put in foster homes or in the care of local advocate organizations.

Verona Street has additional staff on location this weekend to monitor the dogs and their treatments. The organization explains there is an urgent need for foster homes. If you’re interested in fostering, call (585)427-7274.