Vertus High students gain hands-on surgical skills

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Students at Vertus High School explored careers in surgery-related medical professions through a special workshop.

The surgical skills workshop, held at the UR Medicine Saunders Orthopaedics & Physical Performance Center, aimed to provide students from disadvantaged areas of Rochester with hands-on practice in orthopedic surgical skills. These skills were taught by surgeons from UR Medicine Orthopaedics.

Students were encouraged to consider a career in medicine while gaining practical experience to build their skills and interest.

“I think it’s really important. You don’t have to go to medical school to have a positive impact on patients’ lives and to work as part of a team,” Orthopedic spine surgeon Ashley Rogerson said. “Orthopedics is a team sport, and this I think, is important to expose young people to the opportunities that are out there.”

Organizers said shadowing opportunities, mentorships, and networking opportunities increase the chances for students from disadvantaged backgrounds to succeed in the medical field.

