Vet says Seneca Park giraffe’s death was almost immediate; he didn’t suffer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For the second time in less than a year, the Seneca Park Zoo has suffered the loss of another giraffe. Parker, the zoo’s 6-year old Masai giraffe was found dead yesterday morning in its enclosed pen inside the Animals of The Savannah Building.

It’s a sad, and emotional day for most zoo staff members as they mourn Parker’s death. He died after getting his head stuck in the support structure for the giraffe enclosure gate.

Zoo Superintendent Steve Lacy calls Parker’s death as unforeseen, and unprecedented. Parker was found unresponsive by animal care staff members, who immediately called zoo veterinarians. They say Parker died as a result of a cervical fracture which was later confirmed by a necropsy. Parker was first introduced to the public back in 2018. Lacy says that same year the gate structure he got stuck in was installed. He says it is standard for giraffe enclosures and used at many other accredited zoos across the country. Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Chris McKinney tells us Parker did not suffer.

“On review it appears from the nature of the fracture, and what we can see that death was almost instantaneous. So, it’s not something where he was trapped for a long period of time. As soon as he was stuck, he tried to extricate himself, that fracture would have been instant,” said McKinney.

Parker was the father to Olmsted, the baby giraffe that was born last April. The Seneca Park Zoo has since informed the manufacturer of the gate about the potential hazard in the support structure.