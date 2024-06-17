Veteran of WWII, 100, speaks at Father’s Day event at VA in Batavia

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Batavia held a special Father’s Day event for their heroes on Sunday.

Casey Bukowski, an 100-year-old World War II veteran, was there. He spoke about his experiences in the war and told a story about the days he spent as a prisoner of war and how he got through it all. Frank Panepento, the event’s organizer, says his story offers hope for all at the VA.

“You see Casey at 100 years old, having gone through what he’s gone through, still getting out there and trying to be helpful to others,” said Frank Panepento, the event’s organizer.

Later in the event, Bukowski was given an award honoring his service.

