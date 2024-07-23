Veteran-owned auto shop opens doors on Rochester’s north side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans joined business owner Cliff Bostic, along with family and friends, to help celebrate the opening of “Cliff’s Hangar Automotive Repair” on Hudson Avenue.

Bostic, a Navy veteran, has been in the automotive industry since 2012. He says:

“I was able to work with some of the best in the business that taught me what was needed to succeed.”

