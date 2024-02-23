Veteran returns from visit to WWII museum

A local war veteran got the chance to visit the World War II museum in New Orleans. It was a trip made possible by the Gary Sinese Foundation.

Seventy-five vets from Rochester alone took part. Bob was just one of many who had stories to share.

“They had German tanks and everything there, artillery — they had everything … and I didn’t even go through the whole thing,” he said. “A young lady took us through for the whole day. ‘Course, i gave her a nice hug and goodbye and everything — they were wonderful.”

During the summer, the Gary Sinese Foundation flies out teenagers interested in world history to accompany the vets.