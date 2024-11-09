Veterans Day parade recognizes ‘The Vietnam Veteran’

Veterans Day parade Saturday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County’s third annual Veterans Day parade kicked off at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. The parade traveled up Highland Avenue, to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The grand marshal of this year’s parade was “The Vietnam Veteran.” It’s in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

To find other events happening this weekend and on Veterans Day this Monday, click here.