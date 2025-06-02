Veterans honored with trip to D.C. for Honor Flight Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dozens of veterans returned home on Sunday after flying to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials honoring their service.

Rochester Honor Flight flew 62 veterans on its Mission 89, including 52 veterans of the Vietnam War. Since 2008, Honor Flight Rochester has flown over 4,500 veterans, funded entirely by the community.

This is Rochester Honor Flight’s second mission of the year, with four more planned for 2025. The missions have been described as the trip of a lifetime.