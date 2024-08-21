Veterans Outreach Center gears up for Pound the Ground 5K to support local veterans

Veterans Outreach Center (Photo: WHEC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The annual Pound the Ground 5K is returning to Mendon Ponds Park on Thursday. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers for the Veterans Outreach Center, with the proceeds supporting local veterans.

Christian Garzone from the VOC spoke with News10NBC TODAY about the race. He says the VOC offers many free services to veterans including a food bank, job training center, homeless shelter, clothing boutique, and peer connection center. There’s also a fitness center, therapeutic groups, and barber shop.

“If you get out of the service and you just need help with your resume or say you’re on your last breath, you need a place to stay, you need food, shelter, clothing. We have all that,” Garzone said.

Laura Heltz, executive director of the VOC, said the organization helps hundreds of veterans every year to get employment. This fall, the center will reopen its shelter for female veterans, which is currently under construction. She said fundraisers like Pound the Ground are critical to making the services free to all veterans.

“One of the things that I think makes the Veterans Outreach Center really special is that we welcome anybody who wore their nation’s uniform, whether you serve for a day or 20 years. You know you’re welcome here,” Heltz said.

So far, about 360 people have signed up for the 5K. Co-workers can register as a team and the company with the fastest time gets its name its name on a trophy. Active duty military, reservists, and veterans can also sign up to run with members from their branch. The quickest team gets their branch name on the Golden Boot trophy, Garzone explained.

“We’ve got three Navy wins, which is great for me. I was in the Navy for five years. So go Navy,” Garzone said. “COVID-19 won in 2020 apparently. But then we have the U.S. Army winning the past three years.”

Check-in starts at 5 p.m. and the race starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Stewart Lodge. You can register here. There is a discount for active military and veterans and virtual run option. On-site registration available via smartphone and credit card only.