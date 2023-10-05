Veterans Outreach Center launches donations campaign

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Veterans Outreach Center launched a donations campaign on Thursday morning to mark its 50th anniversary.

The launch happened in partnership with the Advantage Federal Credit Union. Branches of the federal credit union are accepting donations in the form of gift cards and unused small personal care items now through Nov. 10 for the VOC.

In addition, POW Dog Tags an memorabilia will be on display at branches to honor veterans. You can see a list of Advantage Federal Credit Union locations and hours here.