Veterans Outreach Center representatives will present on PTSD Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Representatives from the Veterans Outreach Center will give a presentation on post traumatic stress disorder on Thursday evening.

It will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center on North Clinton Avenue. Alia Henton-Williams, the manager of the City of Rochester Intervention Services Unit, will moderate the presentation.

The presentation will cover how veterans’ organizations are leading the fight against PTSD by connecting people with resources and with research. A growing amount of research shows that low-income and minority communities experience PTSD at higher rates than the national average.