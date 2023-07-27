Veterans Outreach Center to host 5K, raising money for local veteran services

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Veterans Outreach Center is holding its annual Pound the Ground 5K walk and run on Wednesday, August 23.

It will be held in person at Mendon Ponds Park, as well as virtually — kicking off at 6 p.m. Those participating in the virtual event can submit their results online starting August 16 through August 30. The 5K raises money for Veterans Outreach Centers support services for local veterans.

“This is such a fun event, and we look forward to it every year,” Veterans Outreach Center’s Executive Director and U.S. Army Veteran Laura Heltz says. “Whether in-person or virtually, everyone comes together to rally around veterans and show their support. This event raises funds for critically needed services for local veterans at VOC, and we are immensely grateful to everyone who participates in this fun, family friendly event.”

To register, click here.