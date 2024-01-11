Veterans Outreach Center will break ground on after-hours center next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Veterans Outreach Center will break ground on its new after-hours center next week.

The Peer Support Recreation Center on 447 South Avenue will be open after daily work hours and on weekends. The new space will be an extension of the already existing facility and it aims to support veterans mental health including suicide prevention. It will also include a recreation space, a full bathroom, and shower.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be on Thursday, Jan. 18. The VOC Executive Director and U.S. Army Veteran Laura Heltz said 50 to 100 veterans are expected to use the facility in its first year.