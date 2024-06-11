Veterans Outreach Center will hand out flags with Flag Day approaching

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday is Flag Day, which means you may see more red, white, and blue flying high than usual. It commemorates the adoption of the American flag on June 14, 1777.

To celebrate, volunteers from Veterans Outreach Center will hand out free American flags to help get everyone in the patriotic spirit.

The center’s executive director says event will both raise money for veterans and connect the VOC with the community.

“By positioning ourselves in different spots across Monroe County and Ontario County, not only do we get a chance to connect with folks and just kind of drive the patriotism on this patriotic holiday. But it also is one of the key fundraisers that we use here at the Veterans Outreach Center to help fund our programs and services,” said Laura Haltz, Veterans Outreach Center executive director.

The center invites people to stop by Tops, Country Max, Home Depot, Bank of America, or Five Star Bank from June 13 to the 16. There, people can say hello and grab a flag.