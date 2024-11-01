Veterans Outreach Center will hold ceremony and fundraiser Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Veterans Outreach Center is holding its Stars and Stripes Celebration on Friday, a fundraiser and ceremony to honor those who have served in the military.

It’s taking place at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center starting at 5:30 p.m. The event includes dinner, dessert, dancing, and an online silent auction with over 100 items. You can bid here.

There will also be a Table of Honor Ceremony, remembering service members from the Rochester area who were killed in action since the Sept. 11 attacks.