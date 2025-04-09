Vice President of Bikers Against Child Abuse Buffalo charged for sex crimes against children

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The New York State Police said they have arrested the Vice President of the Buffalo chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse on charges for sex crimes against children.

According to state police, an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation was done in the Town of Amherst, where they found 49-year-old John Todaro in possession and distributing child porn.

Due to Todaro’s involvement with Bikers Against Child Abuse, state police said he would have had opportunities to around children and child victims.

Todaro was arraigned in the Town of Amherst Court and was released on own recognizance and scheduled to return to court in May.

Todaro was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.