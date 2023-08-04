Vickers to be tried separately in RPD officer’s murder case

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kelvin Vickers, accused of murdering Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, will be tried separately from his co-defendants.

Monroe County Court Judge Julie Hahn issued the decision that Vickers will be tried separately on charges of the murder of Mazurkiewicz, the attempted murder of Officer Sino Seng, and the murders of two other people. His co-defendants, Deadrick Fulwiley and Raheim Robinson, are charged in connection to those other murders, which happened the day before Officer Mazurkiewicz was killed in July 2022.

Vickers also will be tried on various assault, gun and arson charges.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office had requested that the three defendants all be tried together, arguing that the crimes are tied together, and that the three men were involved in a string of other crimes.