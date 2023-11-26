Victim assaulted during armed carjacking

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -Around 10:08 p.m. on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers went to investigate a reported carjacking at Mt, Vernon Avenue, by Caroline Street.

Police said the victim was approached by the suspects, one of them had a gun. They demanded the victim’s car keys and assaulted the victim, who was taken to Strong Hospital for injuries that were not life- threatening injury.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.