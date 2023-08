MENDON, N.Y. — The driver who died July 29 in a crash on Clover Street in Mendon has been identified as Rowan H. Palen, 20, of Honeoye Falls.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Palen’s vehicle went off the road, hit a tree and caught on fire just before 5 a.m. Saturday. Mr. Palen, who was determined to be the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.