Victim in Webster crash was a musician, family man

WEBSTER, N.Y. — We’re hearing from loved ones of the 31-year-old man who was killed in a two-car crash in Webster on Thursday morning.

New York State Police say the crash was caused by a 61-year-old man driving his truck the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Route 104 when he crashed head-on into another car. Family tell News10NBC the driver of that car was 31-year-old Sampson Okoe Ofori.

The 61-year-old also died that morning.

Family members didn’t want to be interviewed, but in messages to News10NBC, they describe him as a wonderful person, who was loving and kind.

He was born in Africa, and is actually the only person in his family to move to the United States. His wife Bertha Ofori said he was always happy. The two have a 1-year-old son.

Sampson Okoe Ofori with his wife, Bertha Ofori. Sampson was killed in a two-car crash in Webster on Thursday morning. (Provided photo)

Just last Monday, the couple closed on a brand new house for his family — but they didn’t get a chance to spend one night in it as a family.

Bertha said he wanted to join the Army, and was supposed to take the vocational aptitude test the day he got in the accident.

He was also a musician, played xylophone, and was a member of a local African drumming community.

Bertha says no one in their family can hold back the tears right now; it’s been an incredibly difficult time for them.

Parents are asking that his body be shipped to Africa for burial, which can be expensive.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the sister-in-law, to support the family in this time. Here is a link to the fundraiser.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.