GREECE, N.Y. A Rochester man is recovering from surgery after a shooting inside a Greece hotel.

Police responded to the Residence Inn on Paddy Creek Circle around 2:40 a.m. Thursday. They found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Investigators tell us he’s in guarded condition tonight and expected to survive.

Police have charged 24-year-old Kas’zimeri Marion of Rochester with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.