Victor and Rush-Henrietta will face off Thursday for Teddi Bowl

VICTOR, N.Y. — The Victor and Rush-Henrietta high schools will face off in a football game on Thursday to benefit Camp Good Days & Special Times.

Camp Good Days offers year-round programs for children living with cancer or who have lost a parent or sibling to cancer. It was founded by Gary Mervis whose daughter died in 1982 of a brain tumor at age 9.

The Victor Blue Devils will host the 6th annual Teddi Bowl. For the game, Camp Good Days selects honorary coaches and cheerleaders, campers diagnosed with cancer, for both teams. The game begins at 7 p.m. and you can get tickets here.

In addition, there will be a soccer game between between Victor and Lady of Mercy as part of the Teddi Bowl on Thursday. The game begins at 6:30 p.m.