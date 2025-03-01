Victor High School teacher charged with rape of minor

VICTOR, N.Y. -David W. Porter, a high school teacher in the Victor Central School District is charged with rape. It is alleged that Porter engaged in sexual intercourse with a person less than seventeen years old during the month of December, 2024.

While the victim is a student, they are not a current student of Porter. There is no evidence that the act in question took place on school property.

Porter was arraigned and released on his own recognizance on Saturday. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. His next court date will be in Victor Town Court on Tuesday, March 4 at 2 p.m.

When they were notified of the investigation, Victor Central Schools took steps to ensure the safety of its students, including placing Porter on immediate leave and seeking interim and immediate suspension of his teaching certificate. The investigation is ongoing and the Victor Central School District is cooperating fully.

“These circumstances are distressing. The safety and well-being of our school community is of the highest importance. Additional support and resources will be available on Monday for students and staff. If you or your child are in need of immediate support, please contact your child’s principal. The school will send out information as law enforcement allows,” said Dr. Timothy Terranova, Superintendent of Victor Central Schools.