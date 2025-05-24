Victor Saunders, city’s violence prevention leader, remembered for his mission to stop violence

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Victor Saunders, a prominent figure in the community, was laid to rest on Saturday. Known for his larger-than-life presence, Saunders made a significant impact through his work with the city and his dedication to stopping violence.

Before his death on May 9, Saunders reached out to many friends to discuss his situation, including a friend of 40 years.

“I know that our friend is in a better place. I know we’re going to miss him. I know family – you’re going to miss him. But I know he’s saying hi to a lot of people that we’re missing today,” the friend said.

Saunders led the city’s Office of Violence Prevention. On the day he died, the mayor described him as a “committed public servant who dedicated his life to the cause of peace and community uplift.”

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.