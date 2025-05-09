Victor Saunders, leader of Rochester’s anti-violence programs, has died

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Victor Saunders, the City of Rochester’s violence prevention leader who helped to create the Office of Violence Prevention, has died.

Mayor Malik Evans announced on Friday that he’s “mourning the loss of one of my closest advisors”. During his time with the city, Saunders expanded the Pathways to Peace Program, which aims to give youth nonviolent alternatives to settle disputes. He also helped to launch the Rochester Peace Collective to help people who have lost a loved one to violence with healing.

In a statement, the mayor said:

“Our community has lost a committed public servant who dedicated his life to the cause of peace and community uplift. He lived his life modeling the words of the great hymn, ‘May the Works I’ve Done Speak for Me.’ Victor has done great works, and my thoughts and prayers are with his wonderful family, friends and colleagues who loved him so. ”

