Victor schools went into shelter-in-place Wednesday over message in bathroom

VICTOR, N.Y. — The Victor Junior and Senior High Schools went into a shelter-in-place after messages were found in a bathroom.

That’s according to a note sent out to parents on Wednesday. District officials say the message was found around 9:45 a.m. and “warranted further investigation.” The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, and ATF investigated. They found the message was “unsubstantiated.”

The shelter-in-place was lifted around 10:15 a.m. The district says this is the second message found in the bathroom areas this week.

Here is the full message that went to parents:

“Today at approximately 9:45 AM, a message that warranted further investigation was found in the VSHS. Both Victor Junior and Senior High Schools went into a shelter in place. This means students and staff continued with their activities within classrooms and other spaces, but hallways were kept clear. We followed our safety protocols in collaboration with a deputy from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office ,NY State Police, and an Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) agent in response to this message. The team determined the message was unsubstantiated. At approximately 10:15 AM the Shelter in Place was lifted for both schools. Regular building operations resumed at that time.”

“Please know we take the safety and security of staff and students as our highest priority. This is the second message we found in the bathroom areas this week on our campus. We have increased our adult supervision of bathroom areas to mitigate these attempts at disruption. Our students and staff are safe. Please reach out to your child’s principal or me if you have any questions.”