Victor student awarded State Liberty Medal for giving father CPR

VICTOR, N.Y. – A Victor High School student was recognized for his bravery and quick thinking at a Victor School Board meeting on Thursday night.

Jack Crabbe helped to save the life of his father, John, who had a heart attack while they were playing a round of golf. In a video played at the meeting, Jack recounted the harrowing experience:

“I got to hole five and my dad hit his drive and was walking back and just collapsed on the cart path,” Jack Crabbe said.

After his father collapsed, Jack called 911 and then performed CPR for several minutes until paramedics arrived. State Senator Pam Helming awarded Jack with the New York State Liberty Medal, the highest civil honor the Senate can bestow on someone for heroic acts.

Jack expressed his gratitude for learning CPR, even though he never thought he would need to use it.

