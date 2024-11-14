Victor’s Turkey Trot to support child advocacy center

VICTOR, N.Y. – The 2024 Victor Turkey Trot chose The Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes as their chosen charity.

Both the 5K and the 1-mile Fun Run start and end behind Victor’s Town Hall at 85 East Main Street in Victor.

Both races start at 9:15 on Thanksgiving morning.

Packets can be picked up on Wednesday (the night before the race) from 5-7 p.m. at the Victor Town Hall. If participants can’t pick them up ahead of the race, the remaining packets will be available on Thanksgiving starting at 7 a.m. at the Victor Town Hall.

The cost is $10 for children and teens and $20 for adults (20 years old and up).

Parking is available at the Village Hall, Library, ESL, CNB, at VCS (via carpool).

Registration and information here.