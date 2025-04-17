Video captures moment 12-year-old boy on scooter struck by hit-and-run driver in Rochester

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A hit-and-run involving a 12-year-old boy on Avenue D has left the local community shaken.

Surveillance video showed two people on a scooter turning onto Avenue D, where the boy, wearing a dark-colored jacket, was struck head-on by a car.

The driver initially stopped and appeared to interact with the boy and another person on a scooter, but then drove away.

Jose Pacheko, a neighborhood resident, described the scene. “And a car came flying down Avenue D and he kind of like jumped out and the car hit him,” Pacheko said. “And when the car hit him his shoes came off his feet.” “The bike was bent and everything,” Pacheko said. “But they didn’t find the guy. I got kind of shook because there was yellow tape everywhere a bunch of police like 20 cars out here and they were trying to look for the car.”

Maceson Millz, another local resident, expressed his concern about the incident.

“I think it’s terrible. Nowadays people are just really they got to be cautious and more caring,” Millz said. “It could’ve been an accident, it could’ve been a mistake but long story short. They’re in the car y’all know how to hit the brakes,” Millz said.

He also shared how the incident resonated with him personally.

“I lost a kid about a year ago to the same kind of thing. So you never really get over it. You never get over the feeling. Just pray put it in God’s hands. God works in mysterious ways,” Millz said.

Rochester police have not identified the 12-year-old boy but reported that he is in satisfactory condition. AI assisted with the formatting of this story.

