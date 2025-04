ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The otter pups at Seneca Park Zoo are taking lessons from their mother. Video that the zoo shared shows the pups exploring their habitat during the lessons.

The mother otter, Ashkii, gives her pups swimming lessons daily, even if she has to drag them to a couple. The zoo says that 9:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. are the best times to possibly watch a swim lesson. See the video here: