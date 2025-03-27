Video shows Rochester police assisting ICE agents during traffic stop; mayor, chief: violates city policy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester police officers assisted Border Patrol and Homeland Security during a traffic stop, which city officials said violated policy.

The incident occurred Monday night on Lyell Avenue and Whitney Street.

Mayor Malik Evans and RPD Police Chief David Smith said the officers involved made people exit a van and helped handcuffed them, which goes against city policy.

“Our policy clearly states that the Rochester Police Department is not responsible for and does not engage in enforcement of immigration laws,” the mayor said.

In videos obtained by News10NBC, tense moments unfolded as a woman yelled at an officer, and pushed her way through them to speak to her cousin inside the van.

The officer pushed her away while another officer worked to get that person out of a dark-colored red van.

Chief Smith said the supervisor on the scene initially canceled the response, but despite that several officers still proceeded and responded to the incident for back up.

“RPD officers went out of view of the supervisors who were on scene to initiate contacts with occupants of the vehicle while Border Patrol stands by,” Smith said.

City Council President Miguel Melendez commented on the situation and says he will let the investigation run its course.

“There is an uptick in what I’ll call driving while Latino. There is a lot more profiling, a lot more disdain for being Latino,” Melendez said.

County Legislature Mercedes Vazquez Simmons said there are two versions of stories being told in Rochester.

“We have one that it’s a sanctuary city that we are not going to cooperate and then you see what the reality is in the community. To pin this on police officers is not fair to them. Information flows from the top down,” Vazquez Simmons said.

News10NBC reached out to Border Patrol and Homeland Security.

An ICE spokesperson said enhanced targeted operations began Monday in parts of New York to enforce U.S. immigration law.

However, no information was provided about the people detained in this case.

