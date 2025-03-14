Watch time-lapse of total lunar eclipse and see photos from viewers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Did you stay up late enough to see the total lunar eclipse? Early Friday morning, the Earth’s shadow blocked the moon, giving the moon a deep red hue in the skies over Rochester.

News10NBC’s crew and our viewers captured the eclipse. Our photojournalist Al Fulton created this time-lapse video:

The partial eclipse got underway just after 1 a.m. and totality began around 2:30 a.m. The eclipse began winding down around 3:30 a.m. This is the first total lunar eclipse since November of 2022, according to NASA.

Unlike the much rarer total solar eclipse that happened in Rochester on April 8 of last year, the skies were clear for the lunar eclipse. News10NBC viewers shared these photos:

Photo credit: Michael Caccamise

Photo credit: Dave “Bippy” Boyer. Taken in Rochester’s Swillburg Neighborhood at 2:28 a.m.