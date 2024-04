ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday is National Pet Day, a day to celebrate the love for our furry friends, to raise awareness for adopting pets from shelters, and to encourage people to protect their pets’ health.

To celebrate, we asked News10NBC viewers to send in photos of their pets.

