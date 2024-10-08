Viewers share photos of northern lights over Rochester area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The skies over some parts of the Rochester area turned green, red, and purple on Monday night.

The northern lights were in full swing. Like the Earth, the sun has a magnetic field and its cycles of energy levels every 11 years can create the dazzling lights. We spoke with RMSC’s director about what causes the northern lights.

Canandaigua Lake (Photo credit: Ron Geck) Long Pond in Greece (Photo: Kimlu Wes) Dansville (Photo credit: LJ Lane) West Bloomfield (Photo credit: Rick Albert) Shortsville (Photo credit: Tammy Marie) Webster Park (Photo credit: Rosemary Ko-Peck) Hilton (Photo credit: Julie Blandford)

Savannah (Photo credit: Jeremy McClaflin)