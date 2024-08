ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hail came down in parts of the region on Sunday afternoon amid some powerful storms. Viewers sent in these videos of hail coming down.

A viewer, Ann Marie Juno, sent in video of hail in Sodus. Listen to the sound of hail hitting the deck. pic.twitter.com/fiNTU6FaIg — News10NBC (@news10nbc) August 11, 2024

A viewer, Carla Rose, sent in this video of hail coming down in Holley. We're tracking severe thunderstorms and hail this afternoon. https://t.co/63kXNhvEnE pic.twitter.com/8VaJdv9wU6 — News10NBC (@news10nbc) August 11, 2024

Videos of hail from viewers keep coming in. This video is from Michelle Campbell Carrozzi from Kendall in Orleans County. pic.twitter.com/yjhICZvCRz — News10NBC (@news10nbc) August 11, 2024

If you have any photos or videos on Sunday’s weather that you’d like to share, email them to webmaster@whec.com.