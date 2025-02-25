Vigil at MLK Park honors memory of Sam Nordquist

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vigil at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in downtown Rochester honored Sam Nordquist, the transgender man who was tortured and killed in Ontario County.

Dozens gathered to show their support for Nordquist and his family. Others spoke on the importance of solidarity and safety for the LGBTQ community.

Seven people have been charged with Nordquist’s murder. New York State Police say the 24-year-old endured “prolonged physical and psychological abuse” before he died.

According to Nordquist’s family, the Minnesota native traveled to the Finger Lakes region on Sept. 28 to meet his girlfriend, Precious Arzuaga, who he connected with online. They eventually lost contact with him and reported him missing on Feb. 9.

Investigators found his body in a field in Yates County three days later. Arzuaga and her son are among those charged with murder. The Ontario County District Attorney’s Office said there’s no indication at this time that Nordquist’s murder was a hate crime.

