Vigil for Overdose Awareness Day will be held at noon on Joseph Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two organizations are holding a vigil on Joseph Avenue on Thursday to remember people killed by overdoses, train people to use Naloxone, and call for action to prevent overdoses.
The second annual vigil runs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in a field of sunflowers at 721 Joseph Avenue. It’s organized by New York Recovery Alliance and Recovery All Ways.
The event seeks to promote evidence-based solutions such as overdose prevention centers and shifting away from the shift away from the “failed war on drug users”.
“We purposefully chose a space where a disproportionate amount of overdose deaths are occurring. We
will be taking direct action during this event by offering life saving services to those who are currently at
risk,” said a statement from the organizers.
The event is happening on Overdose Awareness Day. Here is the schedule for the event:
- 12 p.m. – Welcome
- 12:05 p.m. – Naloxone training and distribution
- 12:15 p.m. – Opportunity for people to share about their loved ones
- 12:45 p.m. – Call to action
- 12:55 p.m. – Say their names, moment of silence
- 1-2 p.m. – Community, outreach, press