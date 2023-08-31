Vigil for Overdose Awareness Day will be held at noon on Joseph Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two organizations are holding a vigil on Joseph Avenue on Thursday to remember people killed by overdoses, train people to use Naloxone, and call for action to prevent overdoses.

The second annual vigil runs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in a field of sunflowers at 721 Joseph Avenue. It’s organized by New York Recovery Alliance and Recovery All Ways.

The event seeks to promote evidence-based solutions such as overdose prevention centers and shifting away from the shift away from the “failed war on drug users”.

“We purposefully chose a space where a disproportionate amount of overdose deaths are occurring. We

will be taking direct action during this event by offering life saving services to those who are currently at

risk,” said a statement from the organizers.

The event is happening on Overdose Awareness Day. Here is the schedule for the event:

12 p.m. – Welcome

12:05 p.m. – Naloxone training and distribution

12:15 p.m. – Opportunity for people to share about their loved ones

12:45 p.m. – Call to action

12:55 p.m. – Say their names, moment of silence

1-2 p.m. – Community, outreach, press