Vigil held for motorcyclist who died in crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friends and family held a vigil on Saturday night at the scene of a crash that took a motorcyclist’s life.

The vigil was held at the corner of Lyell Avenue and Glide Street, which was the site of Thursday’s deadly crash. The motorcyclist was passing cars and crashed into a car making a left turn. The motorcyclist died on Friday.

Police have not publicly identified the victim, but the mother of his children, Kenisha Newsome called him Ry.

“He was a good guy. Loving and caring. He would be there for anybody. A good guy,” said Newsome.

Police say he was 35 years old and lived in Greece.