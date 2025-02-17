Vigil on Monday night in Canandaigua will honor memory Sam Nordquist

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A vigil in Canandaigua on Monday night will honor the memory of Sam Nordquist, the transgender man who was tortured for over a month and murdered in Ontario County.

The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at Wood Library on North Main Street. The community is invited to attend to show their support.

Nordquist’s family told News10NBC that he traveled from Minnesota to the Finger Lakes region back in September to meet his girlfriend who he connected with online. Nordquist’s family reported him missing on Feb. 9 after they lost contact with him. Investigators found him dead in neighboring Yates County on Feb. 12.

RELATED: Gov. Hochul, NYCLU, Minnesota governor, and others condemn murder of Sam Nordquist

Five people are charged with Nordquist’s murder after New York State Police found that the 24-year-old endured “prolonged physical and psychological abuse.” The Ontario County District Attorney’s Office said on Sunday that there’s no indication at this time that Nordquist’s murder was a hate crime.