Vigil planned to show unity with Israel

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – The Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester is holding a community vigil in solidarity and unity with Israel.

“Now more than ever it’s important for our community to unite and stand in solidarity with Israel. For decades, our Rochester community has maintained deep ties and close connections all over the country. The attack on Israel struck at the heart and soul of our people,” said Meredith Dragon, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester.

The vigil starts at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9 at Temple B’rith Kodesh on Elmwood Avenue.