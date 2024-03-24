Vigil remembers Daniel Prude, pushes for ‘Daniel’s Law’ to be enacted

Vigil held in remembrance of Daniel Prude

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Advocates held a vigil Saturday night in memory of Daniel Prude.

It has been just over four years since Daniel Prude’s died, after being taken into custody by the Rochester Police Department. It happened at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Dr. Samuel McCree Way.

The vigil follows a push by advocates to enact “Daniel’s Law.” It’s intended to minimize the role of law enforcement and push for mental health teams in New York, in response to people experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

Daniel’s brother Joe Prude says he hopes, by this time next year, something is done — “that bill is passed, and everybody is taken care of like they’re supposed to be — you know, everybody’s getting their equal deserved attention that they deserve from this Daniel’s Law.”

State Senator Samra Brouk and Assemblyman Harry Bronson introduced the bill in their respoective houses. They hope Daniel’s Law will pass before the April 1 state budget deadline.