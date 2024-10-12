Villa of Hope marks World Mental Health Day by offering round-the-clock care for those battling addiction

Villa of Hope expands hours of treatment center to 24/7

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Villa of Hope in Rochester is marking World Mental Health Day in a special way by expanding the hours of its “Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center” to 24/7.

The center helps people 16 and older detox from alcohol and opioids. Officials with the Villa of Hope say there’s a tremendous need for expanded hours.

“There are a lot of clients from all over especially in the Rochester area — and, to be honest with you, the state of New York. Anyone can really come here within the state. We have a shortage oftentimes for care that our clients actually need,” said Dr. Serina Tetenov, chief program officer.

The center offers short-term medical treatment with the average stay being five to seven days.

