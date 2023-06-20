Villa of Hope mental health clinic opens in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. — There’s a new clinic to care for the mental health of patients in Greece.

Villa of Hope hosted a grand opening for the new Steven Center for Behavioral Health on Dewey Avenue on Tuesday morning. The center helps treat patients dealing with issues such as PTSD, mood disorders, substance abuse, and ADHD. The clinic also provides treatment uniquely customized for each client.

“One of the things that came out of the pandemic is more folks struggling with depression, anxiety, PTSD,” said William Davila, president & CEO of Villa of Hope. “There’s a lot of things that have come out of it, people who have never had issues before. And people who did are suffering from a higher acuity of those issues.”

This is Villa of Hope’s second outpatient clinic to open its doors.