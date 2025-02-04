Villa of Hope will expand services in behavioral health and substance abuse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local nonprofit is expanding its services in behavioral health and substance use treatment.

The Villa of Hope says several changes are in the works. That includes two levels of care within the Living Hope Treatment Center, a grand re-opening of its Life House Program, and medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorder at the Steven Center for Behavioral Health.

Villa Hope says the reopening of its life program will happen in two phases, starting with ages 18 to 21 and then expanding to ages 18 to 25. The nonprofit seeks to improve the social foundations of neighborhoods and improve health outcomes.