Village of Newark’s annual snow sculpture contest is back

NEWARK N.Y. — Now that we’ve finally got some snow on the ground, the Village of Newark is bringing back its annual snow sculpture contest.

Take a look at a few submissions:

The most creative snow sculpture will be awarded a prize. Best residential entry will recieve $100. Best business entry will recieve the Snowman Trophy and pizza.

Snow creations can be submitted through February. Photos will be judges on February 29.

If you’d like to enter a submission, you can call (315)226-8105 or visit the Village of Newark’s website.