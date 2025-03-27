Vintage Drive-In announces opening date for 2025 season

AVON, N.Y. — The Vintage Drive-In will open for the season on Friday, April 4, with their first movie starting at 8 p.m.

Starting April 4, they will be open every week Friday through Sunday until the end of May. Starting on Memorial Day, they will extend their hours to being open seven days a week until the end of August, where they will return back to weekends.

Starting May 27, they will have “Retro Tuesday,” where they will show two retro movies every Tuesday.

The drive-in has not announced ticket prices or what movies they will be showing yet, but expect to soon.

